Connie M. Vanderau, 73, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital. Born August 14, 1948 in Waynesboro, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Bentley I. and Thelma (Flagle) Sharar.
Connie was a dedicated and loved school van driver for many with 30 West Carriers in Gettysburg. She enjoyed tending to her flowers and gardening, but most of all, was her love for her four grandchildren. Connie was a life member at the Littlestown VFW Auxiliary and Gettysburg American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy M. Tosten (John) of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Stephen, Hunter, Hope Mae and Morgan; brother, Bentley G. Sharar (Donna) of Littlestown; and her longtime companion, Stanley “Dave” Sharrah Jr. of Gettysburg. Connie was predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth R. Grinage; a son, Kenneth R. Grinage Jr.; and four siblings, Kay Briggs, Sonjia Mills, Elizabeth Fitzpatrick and Charles “Frank” Sharar.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at GBC (Gettysburg Baptist Church) 95 Fairview Road, Gettysburg, with Pastor Bill Mummert officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will be in the Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac St., Waynesboro, Pa., on Monday, February 28, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to GBC, P.O. Box 4896, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
