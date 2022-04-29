Maurice “Mike” Rioux Sr., 87, passed April 28, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, with his beloved wife and children at his side.
Mike was a veteran of the US Navy, serving his country around the world, and he met and married the love of his life, Phyllis (Hood), 53 years ago, while serving in Scotland.
Together they had three children, Karen Idris, Kimberley Mullen and her husband Steve, and Maurice Rioux Jr. and his wife Hillary. They lived on two continents, gathering love and friends with Mike’s big personality and effortless charm endearing him to everyone he met.
He was a member of the Lions Club, deacon of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, and devoted grandfather to six grandsons, Steven, Nicholas, Zachary, Joseph, Nathaniel, and Benjamin. Mike is also survived by his sister Roshelle Emond and brother Paul. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Doris (Proulx); and four brothers, Lionel “Sonny,” Nelson “Skippy,” Edmund, and John.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, with Rev. Dr. Mark Englund-Kriege and Rev. Dale Williams officiating. Burial with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in the Lower Marsh Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday morning at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Mike’s name to the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church, 1865 Knoxlyn Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to Pro Medica Hospice, 3417 Concord Road C, York, PA 17402.
