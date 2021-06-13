Paul E. “Jim” Walck, Jr., 84, of Gettysburg, died Friday morning, June 11, 2021 at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg.
Born June 29, 1936 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Paul E. Walck Sr., Helen F. (Benchoff) Murdoff and her husband Ralph. He was the husband of June E. (Arnold) Walck, of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 22 years.
Paul was a Vietnam War veteran of the United States Navy, serving for 30 years. After retiring from the Navy he worked for 20 years of civil service as a Lieutenant of the Security Police at the Mechanicsburg Navy Depot. He was a member of the Fairfield Amvets and the Biglerville American Legion.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his three children: Paulie Gladfelter, Shirley Funt, Kimberly Eyler; four step-children, Susan Baker, Vicky Stover, Thomas Parson, Christel Gill; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Paul E. Walck, III.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA at which time there will be a procession to Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens for a graveside service led by the Adams County Allied Veterans.
