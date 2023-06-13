Sandra Day Roberts, 81, of Biglerville and Somerset, Pa., died Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill, Pa.
Born May 8, 1942, in Mechanicsburg, Pa., she was the daughter of Sam and Blanch (Shoop) Heck. She grew up in Williams Grove, Pa., and graduated from Cumberland Valley High School. In 1976, she married G. Thomas Roberts. She worked at Planned Parenthood and volunteered with numerous organizations, including Oakside Community Park, where she started the Girls Youth Softball League. She was an avid golfer, gardener, shopper, and an excellent chef and baker. If you knew Sandy, you knew that she was a staunch liberal and Democrat, she loved dogs, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of her proudest achievements was co-owning a nonprofit dog rescue, Operation Kona, with her youngest daughter.
Sandy is survived by five children and their spouses, Sue Roberts and Becky, Sally Showers and Alan, Amy Ebling and Jan, Andrew Roberts and Colleen, and Sharon; 15 grandchildren, Ben, Brooke, Adam, Caitlin, Morgan, Kelly, Brandon, April, Aubrey, Ritchie, Danny, Maddie, George, Brandon, and Zakary; and nine great-grandchildren, Riley, Connor, Ethan, Trae, Autumn, Tristan, Callie, Sophia, and David. She is also survived by her brother, Sam (Mooch) Heck; her sister, Bonnie Messner; her sister-in-law, Mary Elphick; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dianne and Bill Roberts. She was preceded in death by her son, James Michael, who died as an infant; her spouse of 37 years Tom, who died in 2013; and her grandson, Bryan Phillipi, who died in 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sandy’s honor to the Oakside Community Park in Biglerville, The Alzheimer’s Association, or the Humane Society of Somerset County, Pa.
A private burial will occur at a future date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.