Elizabeth Anne “Betty” Overholtzer, 76, of Taneytown, Maryland, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her daughter Sherri Shorb’s home in Hanover, Pa., surrounded by her loving family. Born August 4, 1945, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Marie (Fissel) Showers.
She was employed at English American Tailoring for many years before retiring. She was an active member of the Monocacy Valley Memorial V.F.W post 6918. Betty was very active in the V.F.W. Auxiliary and held various positions throughout the years.
Betty is survived by her brother, Melvin (Scott) Showers and wife Carol of Tucson, Ariz.; daughter, Maria Shaw and husband Randall of Mt. Airy, Md.; daughter, Sherri Shorb and husband Ralph of Hanover, Pa.; grandchildren, Daniel Shaw, Michael Houck, Kenneth Houck, Caitlin Stone, Jessica Glass, Alicia Shaw, James Stone, and Hunter Shaw; and great-grandchildren, Chase Miner, Cruz Bowers, Daniel Shaw Jr., Emersyn Tarr, and Raelynn Stone.
She was predeceased by husband, Fred Shank; her second husband, Dennis Overholtzer; and daughter, Angela Reed Houck.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Monocacy Valley Memorial V.F.W., 5801 Conover Road, Taneytown, Maryland 21787.
Memorial contributions can be made to your local Breast Cancer Society or to the Monocacy Valley Memorial V.F.W.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
