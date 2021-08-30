Glenn Shupp, 90, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021, at 5:15 a.m. after battling dementia and other complications.
He was born April 4, 1931, in Mt. Joy, Pa., son of the late Burton A. Shupp and Myrtie V. (Swope) Shupp. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Franklin, Burton and Jerry.
He is survived by his wife Ruth; his four daughters, Terri Aquilina, Tina Shupp, Susan Dennis and Sandy Weber; many nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two sisters-in-law, Joan Shupp and Pat Shupp; and two nephews, John Shupp and Jeffrey Shupp.
Glenn graduated from Mt. Joy High School in 1949. He played basketball and soccer, and saxophone in the band. In 1950, he joined the US Navy. Boot camp was at Great Lakes, Ill.; Airman School in Memphis, Tenn.; Photo School in Pensacola Fla.; and finally to Little Creek Amphibious Base and the ship USS Mount Olympus AGC-8. In 1954, he worked for the Amphibious Forces Newspaper, “The Gator,” until he was discharged in August. In September, Glenn started college at Millersville, studying to be a teacher, met Ruth and graduated in May of 1957.
Ruth and Glenn were married in August and both started teaching school in New Oxford. After earning his master’s degree at Western Md., in 1962, Glenn became the principal of the Berlin Avenue Elementary School where he stayed for his entire career.
During those 30 years Glenn also contributed to the New Oxford community by being an active member of First Lutheran Church, teaching Sunday school, helping with worship services and taking leadership roles on the church council. He was a member and leader with the Chamber of Commerce, and especially enjoyed working with the annual flea market on the square. Glenn was the chamber’s “Man of the Year” in 2000. He also was a member and officer with the Hebron Masonic Lodge of New Oxford.
In retirement, Glenn stayed involved with the schools by driving a van with students to various locations. He and Ruth traveled a bit and enjoyed seeing their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Glenn’s family and friends and all of the children he has mentored over the years will remember him as a kind and gentle man, always with a smile, and whistling or humming a tune. They may also remember to “keep your eyes and ears open, and your mouth closed.”
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 200 Lincoln Way East, New Oxford, with his pastor, Rev. Mike Seifried, officiating. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery. Visitations will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, and on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Donations in Glenn’s name may be made to First Lutheran Church, or to Compassus Hospice, 2578 Interstate Drive, Ste. 101, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Glenn’s family would like to thank Gettysburg Hospital and Compassus Hospice. Glenn loved life, his family, and especially New Oxford, the place he called home.
