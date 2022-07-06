Kenneth C. Adams, 79, of Gettysburg, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, at WellSpan, Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Linda Ann (Fisher) Adams, Gettysburg; together they shared 57 years of marriage.
Born July 9, 1942, in McSherrystown, he was the son of the late George Henry and Bernice L. (Ruth) Adams.
Ken graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1960 and served in the Army National Guard. He retired as a first-class lineman from Met-Ed in 2008 and was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. Ken grew up on the family dairy farm and always enjoyed gardening and sports. He volunteered as a Little League Baseball coach for the Gettysburg Lions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his four children, Kenneth Adams and wife Jennifer of New Oxford, Carrie Soliday of Gettysburg, Michael Adams of Gettysburg, and Kristine Minner of Greensboro, N.C.; sister, Shelby Bowser of Biglerville; brother, Eddie Adams of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Jordan Soliday, Jack Soliday, Madelyn Minner, Emily Adams, Morgan Adams, Cecilia Minner, Megan Adams, Makenzie Adams, and Freddie Minner; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary and Dorothy Adams; and brother, Richard Adams.
A private ceremony will be held graveside at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
To share memories of Kenneth C. Adams, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
