William Harry Thompson Jr., born July 17, 1936, in Gettysburg, passed away March 24, 2021, at home with companion Evelyn Tefft by his side.
He was in hospice care. Thank you to all hospice employees for their kindness and help.
Bill liked hunting, had his business, Thompson Concrete, and also repaired lawn mowers.
Following cremation, there will be no services. For condolences, www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.