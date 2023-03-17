William H. Bushman, 91, of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born June 26, 1931, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late George and Mary Edith (McCleaf). William was preceded in death by his wife, Doris G. (Durniak) Bushman who died August 30, 2020.
Mr. Bushman was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He was retired career military serving his country in the United States Air Force. After his retirement he assisted his mother run her woman’s clothing store and also worked for a time at Site R. He was an avid bowler, enjoyed crossword puzzles and was a sports enthusiast.
William is survived by his two children, Joy Bushman Taylor and her husband Jeff of Biglerville, and son Jay Bushman and his wife Amy of Ashburn, Va.; his five grandchildren, Jennifer Gilner, Rachael Caiola, Bradley Bushman, Matthew Bushman, and Brett Bushman; six great-grandchildren; his daughter-in-law, Beth Bushman Bland; and his half-sister, Elizabeth Bechler. He was predeceased by his son, Gary William Bushman.
Funeral services for William will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers. memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
