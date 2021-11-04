Kenneth Edward Reed, 61, of Emmitsburg, Md., died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at Gettysburg Hospital. Born November 23, 1959 in Frederick, Md., he was the son of the late John and Charlotte (Davis) Reed.
Kenny was a truck driver. He drove for various local trucking companies over the years.
Surviving are his 3 brothers, John ‘Butch’ Reed, Jr. (Tracey), Ron Reed (Wanda), and Mike Reed (Kim); three children: Stacey Little (Shawn), Brian Reed (Nichole), and Jason Reed; and five grandchildren. He is also remembered by his girlfriend, Susan Wiles.
Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
