Gerald Robert Penor, 76, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, at the Gardens at Gettysburg.
He was born March 16, 1946, in Los Angeles, Calif., the son of the late Leonard and Doris Trogdon Penor.
Jerry was a career veteran of the US Navy, serving 25 years. He was stationed on USS Herbert J. Thomas, USS Loyalty, USS Firm, USS William V. Pratt, USS Mississippi, USS Piedmont, USS Preble and ashore at Special Forces Operational Support Unit in Vietnam, Naval Air Station at South Weymouth, Mass., and Norfolk Naval Base, Va. He has been awarded the following awards: a Purple Heart, Navy Achievement Medal (four awards), Combat Action Ribbon, Meritorious Unit Commendation (three awards), Navy “E” Ribbon (three awards), Good Conduct Medal (five awards), Naval Defense Service Medal (two awards), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal (five awards), Humanitarian Service Medal, Sea Service Ribbon (four awards), Navy and Marine Corps Overseas Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Expert Rifleman Medal and Expert Pistol Shot Medal. Following his retirement from the Navy, Jerry enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Moving to Gettysburg he became very involved with the Gettysburg Fire Company and the Gettysburg Fire Police, serving for the next 20 years.
Mr. Penor is survived by a daughter, Ashley Penor of Gettysburg; a son, Jerry Penor of Lancaster, Pa.; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Peck; grandchildren, Jacob Weaver, Landen Heflin, Parker Crawford, Mia Crawford, Trevor Crawford, and Blaine Weaver; and two great-grandchildren, Leo Crawford and Sky Crawford.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 16, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment with full military honors will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Gettysburg Fire Department, 35 N. Stratton St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolence available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
