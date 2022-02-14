Douglas L. Pate, 61, passed Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Tina D. (Gibbons) Pate, with whom he shared 27 years together.
Doug was born April 9, 1960, in Hanover, the son of the late Jerry A. Pate and the late Wilma L. (Vanover) Storm.
Doug was employed at Sheppard-Bendix for 39 years, was a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and was a member of the McSherrystown Home Association and McSherrystown Moose.
In addition to his wife Tina, Doug is survived by a daughter, Brandie L. Enck and her husband Justin of Elizabethtown; two stepdaughters, Danielle A. Sirk of Baltimore, Md., and Amber C. Gibbons of Biglerville; a stepson, Joey R. Gibbons of Abbottstown; a granddaughter; a step-granddaughter; a step-grandson; a brother, Jeffrey R. Pate of New Oxford; a half-sister, Tracee Pate of Hanover; his stepfather, Jerry F. Storm of New Oxford; his stepmother, Sharon Pate of Hanover; two stepsisters, Deanna Kelley of Littlestown, and Andrea Becker of New Oxford; a stepbrother, Greg Storm of Hanover; mother-in-law, Gloria Went of Littlestown; and four sisters-in-law, Deb Gibbons of Littlestown, Teresa Boggs and her husband Aaron of Taneytown, Md., Toni Bailey and her partner Mike Bailey of Maine, and Missy Light and her husband Jeff of Littlestown. He was predeceased by a step-grandson.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Services and burial will be private.
