Joseph E. Heltzel, 75, formerly of Gettysburg, went to be with the Lord Sunday evening, August 7, 2022, at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Born November 15, 1946, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Genevieve “Jeannie” (Brackett) Heltzel. He was the husband of Grace (Lunsford) Heltzel, of New Oxford, to whom he was married for 47 years.
Mr. Heltzel was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg. He was a graduate of Delone Catholic High School and York College of PA. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving two tours during the Vietnam War. After his discharge he worked for 32 years as a program manager at the Mechanicsburg Naval Depot. He was a member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202 and the Gettysburg VFW Post 15. In his free time he enjoyed travelling, dancing, and bowling.
In addition to his wife, Joseph is survived by five siblings, Anna Colbert of Lancaster, Pa., Nancy Miller of Hanover, Pa., Janet Plank of Gettysburg, James Heltzel of Mauerstown, Va., and Thomas Heltzel of Zionsville, Ind.; his stepson, Jamie Warner of New Oxford; three step-grandchildren, Todd McDaniel, James Warner Jr., and Rebecca Warner; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held for Joseph at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Andrew Geib officiating. Burial with full military honors being presented by the Adams County Allied Veterans will be in St. Luke Cemetery, Littlestown. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday morning at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
