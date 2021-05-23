Vonnie Kay Monterroso, 71, of Orrtanna, died Thursday evening, May 20, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Born March 1, 1950 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Nelson Eugene and Anna Mary (Warren) Fickes. She was the wife of Oscar Monterroso, of Orrtanna, to whom she was married for 26 years.
In addition to her husband, Vonnie is survived by her son, Richard Lee Smith and his wife Lori, of Orrtanna; her two granddaughters, Rachel Topper and her husband Shane, Mercedes Smith; three great-grandchildren, Paige, Erica, and Jeremy, all of Orrtanna; and four brothers, Eugene Fickes, of Cashtown, Dennis Fickes, of Waynesboro, Jeffrey Fickes, of York, and Michael Fickes, of York. She was predeceased in death by two brothers, Chester Fickes and Kermit Fickes, and her sister, Roselyn Shreve.
In life, Vonnie was a devoted believer in Jesus Christ. In her words “I belong to God." She enjoyed being outside working in her yard, reading her Bible, and spending time with her family. Vonnie was a kind and selfless person who will be missed by many. Anyone that had the honor to have met her was truly blessed. Vonnie was a graduate of Fairfield High School, class of 1968. She worked many years at Knouse Foods before retiring in 2012.
Funeral Services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family, online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
