Dennis C. Youngworth, 66, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Patricia A. “Pat” (Coyne) Youngworth, his wife of 42 years.
Dennis was born June 6, 1955, in Passaic, N.J., the son of the late Frank G. and Marie (Kotuba) Youngworth
Dennis loved sports and watching the Jets and Yankees play. He enjoyed model railroading, and going to airshows. Dennis enjoyed the family vacations in Hilton Head Island, S.C., and loved Civil war history and touring the battlefields.
In addition to his wife Pat, Dennis is survived by three daughters, Jennifer D. Youngworth of New Oxford, Katherine M. Youngworth of Asbury Park, N.J., and Maureen A. Youngworth of Conshohocken; and a brother, Gerald F. Youngworth of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society may be made on line to LLS.org.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
