Charles M. Housseal, 73, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Pro Medica North Nursing Center, York, Pa.
Born February 18, 1948, in York, Pa., he was the son of the late Spurgeon and Anna E. (Baker) Housseal.
Charles attended Hostetter Mennonite Meeting House. He was employed at the HART Center in New Oxford for over 20 years until his retirement. Charles enjoyed watching TV and going to various auctions.
Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Junior Housseal; his half-brothers, Curvin Bosserman and Richard Thomas; and half-sister, Claudene Baker.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Charles’ life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville, Hanover, Pa., with Brother Wendall Grove officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Rose Cemetery, York, Pa. A viewing will be held 10 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to the Mennonite Congregation Hanover District, c/o Justin Higgins, 98 North Ridge Road, Thomasville, PA 17364.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Bonneauville, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
