Jacqueline “Jackie” Wright earned her wings as she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 19, 2022, at the age of 68.
Jackie was a devoted mother and wife, a beautiful sister, a second mom to so many, and a faithful friend. Her love and joy ran so deep, and she showed it in so many ways. Her selflessness, her strength, her spirit, her warm-heart, her laughter, and her service was extraordinary.
Jackie was a 1971 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She received her CNA license and became a caring, hardworking nurse’s aide at Green Acres Nursing Home, now known as Transitions Healthcare, for over 40 years.
Jackie’s favorite place on earth was the beach. She was a lovingly devoted mom-mom that never missed a moment of her two precious granddaughters’ lives. She loved going out to dinner but also cooking her famous, delicious meals. She loved traveling to drum core events with the Hanover Lancers, picnics with friends and family, and anything that involved fun in the sun!
Jackie will be reuniting with her husband Denny Wright in Heaven, and her parents Boch and Barb Klunk. Remaining here to honor her is her daughter Wendy Kane, her son-in-law John Kane, her two granddaughters Lily and Aubry Kane, her five brothers and sisters, and countless friends. She is also survived by her son Dustin.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jackie’s life at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Deacon Tom Aumen officiating. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, 6-8 p.m., and again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) of Hanover and Spring Grove Goodwill Fund. These donations will go directly to patient care which Jackie received the utmost care from this nonprofit organization, https://vnahanover.org/donations-special-events/.
To share memories of Jacqueline “Jackie” Wright and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.
