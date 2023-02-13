Robert Gerald “Jerry” Martin, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born September 14, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to the late Mervin C. Martin and Alma C. (Queen) Balderston.
He was employed by Gettysburg Hospital for 18 years. Robert attended the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church. He was a former volunteer firefighter with Kensington Volunteer Fire Company, Kensington, Md.
Robert is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon J. (Winters) Martin. He is also survived by one daughter, Robyn Monn and her husband David of Orrtanna; one sister, Diane Dantagnan of Germantown, Md.; one brother, Kenneth Martin and his wife Diane of Naples, Fla.; and five grandchildren, Garrett and Bryce Monn, Haley and Sydney Martin, and Lindsey Burley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Robert G. Martin II in 2019.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A memorial service will be held at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore, St., Gettysburg, on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
