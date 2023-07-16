Douglas George Baugher, age 73, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on July 13, 2023. He was born in Gettysburg on April 17, 1950, the eldest child of the late Barbara Lora McKenney Baugher and George Luther Baugher Jr.
Doug graduated from Biglerville High School in 1968. He then obtained a bachelor’s degree from Gettysburg College in 1972 and a Ph.D. from Pennsylvania State University in 1978. After launching his career in New Jersey and Maryland, he returned to his hometown with his family in 1993. Doug was passionate about his work, running his own consulting company for more than 30 years.
He also enjoyed doting on his dogs and exploring the country and world through professional and personal travel. Two of his favorite destinations were Acadia National Park and Yellowstone National Park, and his final adventure was a trip to China with his children.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Kathryn Baugher; his son, Gregory Baugher; his sisters, Susan English and Gale Jessie; and his beloved dog, Oogie. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Wade Baugher.
Professional services have been entrusted to Monahan Funeral Home.
Family and friends are invited to stop by a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 22, at the Hauser Hill Event Center, 410 Cashtown Road, Biglerville, PA 17307, 12-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Reach Out Rescue & Resources, P.O. Box 542, Westminster, MD 21158.
