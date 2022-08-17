Richard L. Whitney, 89, of Glenville, Pa., passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Hanover Hospital.
He was born on April 8, 1933, in Newport, Rhode Island, to the late Richard Victor Whitney and Phyllis (Mashoke) Whitney.
Richard is predeceased by his first wife, Beverley M. Whitney, as well as their son, John Richard Whitney.
Richard is survived by his wife, Sharon A. (Rippert) Whitney, with whom he shared 36 years of marriage. He is also survived by five children, Donna Barefoot (Dean) of Martinsburg, W.Va., James Whitney of Fairfax, Va., Christopher Whitney (Jody) of Gettysburg, Juliann Whitney (Matt) of Salisbury, Md., and Richard V. Whitney of Falling Waters, W.Va.; two stepchildren, Michelle Prichard (John) of Florida, and Marc Cannon (Tricia) of Connecticut; a sister, Phyllis Wieser (Robert) of Montana; 19 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Richard graduated Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1953. He then faithfully served his country in the United States Army and was proud of his military service. He then went on to work for Safeway Stores where he enjoyed a career of 36 years. Richard held almost every job that Safeway offered, starting as a clerk and working his way up to store manager. He retired from Safeway and upon realizing that he could not sit still for very long decided to purchase a cookie route for Murray Cookies and Famous Amos that kept him busy for 11 more years. Richard also possessed many building and repairing skills that were useful at home and at Manchester Baptist Church where he was a faithful member for 27 years. Richard had a personal relationship with God, his life and family have been blessed in an abundance of ways throughout the years.
There will be a celebration of life service at Freedom Valley Church in Gettysburg on Saturday, August 20, at 2 p.m. A viewing will be held at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will take place on Monday, August 22, at 11 a.m. with a graveside service at the Manchester Baptist Church Cemetery in Manchester, Md.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Valley Church, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; and Manchester Baptist Church, 2933 Manchester Baptist Church Road, Manchester, MD 21102.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
