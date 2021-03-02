Betty E. McCleaf, age 87, of Chambersburg, formerly of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at The Shook Home in Chambersburg. She was born Thursday, Nov. 16, 1933, in Franklin Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Edgar and Isabelle (Showers) Sheppard-Lear.
Betty attended Gettysburg High School. She was a member of Benders Evangelical Lutheran Church in Biglerville.
Her husband Robert L. McCleaf Jr., whom she married July 6, 1950, passed away on July 24, 2017, after 67 years of marriage.
She is survived by one daughter, Sandra L. and husband Michael Murray of Chambersburg; and one grandson, Joshua C. and wife Jess Murray of Chambersburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Sheppard.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be held in the Biglerville Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Shook Home for the wonderful care they provided for Betty during her stay there.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
