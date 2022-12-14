Dolores V. “Dodie” (Spalding) Clingan, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2022, at the age of 90.
She is survived by her sister, Pauline “Polly” Heagey, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond F. “Woody” Clingan, who she married on April 11, 1953; her parents Paul E. and Maureen A. (Stewart) Spalding; and her sisters, Loretta Bunty and Sonja-Ann Kane.
Dodie was very active in the community where she was a volunteer for the McSherrystown Fire Company and Hanover Council of Churches. She was life member of the Catholic War Vets (Bonneauville). She was a 1951 graduate of Delone Catholic High School where she actively participated in many of the schools’ extra-curricular activities. Her passion was gardening, ceramic crafting and traveling with her husband and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a gathering in celebration of Dodie’s life on Saturday, December 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, followed by her memorial service at 1 p.m., officiated by Rev. Richard Lyons. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dodie’s memory made to Hanover Area Council of Churches, 136 Carlisle St., P.O. Box 1561, Hanover, PA 17331 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
