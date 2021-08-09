James “Fats” F. Long, age 74, passed away on August 6, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was loving husband of the late Judy A. (Arnold) Long, who passed away in 2010; together they shared 37 years of marriage.
James was born in Hanover on March 22, 1947, and was the son of the late Charles Joseph and Catherine Mary (Horwedel) Long. He spent many years working for P.H. Glatfelter before retiring.
James is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Meckley and husband Heath, Julie Long and companion Chris Loss, and Louann Long; and his grandchildren, Allyson Loss and Heath Meckley Jr. He is also survived by his brothers Ronald Long and wife Cynthia, and Randy Long and wife Christine; his sister Joyce Tedder; his half-sister Paulene Gasswint; and many nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his grandchildren Brayden and Bryson; his half-brothers Richard Long, Jerome Long, and Lewis Long; and his half-sister Charlene Orndorff.
A viewing in celebration of James’ life will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown PA 17344. A prayer service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory can be made to the Visiting Nurses Association of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331, or to the family to help defray the funeral costs.
