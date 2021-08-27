Nancy M. Kranias, 85, of Gettysburg, passed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 26, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born April 27, 1936, in Biglerville, to George and Ruth (Decker) Heller. She was a 1954 graduate of Biglerville High School.
After high school she took a job at the former Royal Jewelers in Gettysburg. Later she was the manager/buyer for the ladies’ department of the former Village Shop in Gettysburg.
In her early years of working in Gettysburg, she met the love of her life, Thomas “Tommy” Kranias, a young Greek immigrant. They later married and built a life together, which eventually led them to opening Tommy’s Pizza and later also buying The Plaza Restaurant, both in Gettysburg. Tommy and Nancy worked side by side for many years, and while Tommy was often the “star” of the show, Nancy was always working in the wings and was equally responsible for the success of their restaurants. She was an accomplished cook of everything from Pennsylvania Dutch to intricate Greek dishes.
Together they raised two children, Catherine (William) Leedy, and Chris Kranias, both of Gettysburg. They had eight grandchildren which were her pride and joy, Wade (Jodi) Leedy, and Drew (Melissa) Leedy, Nikki (Douglas) (Leedy) Bailes, Emily, Tommy, Alexis, and Sophia Kranias, and Adrianna Coscia. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by brothers Charles Heller, Clyde “Bob” Naylor; and a sister, Bessie Heller Kimmel.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Geib officiating. Interment will be in Hampton Union Cemetery, New Oxford. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA. 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.