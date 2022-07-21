Joyce L. (Topper) Wagner, age 88, of Hanover went to her final resting place on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
Born April 22, 1934, in Adams County, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Margaret (Cullison) Topper. She was predeceased by her husband Carl C. Wagner; her long-time companion, Percell L. Worley; sisters, Janet Hartman, Kathryn Topper, and Jeannie Topper; and brothers, Richard Topper, Eugene Topper, and R. Daniel Topper.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Mary T. Cole of Gettysburg; two sisters, Janice Nelson of Ft. Myers, Fla., and Elaine Kanner and her husband Jeff of Fort Mill, S.C.; and two brothers, Ronald Topper and wife Patti of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Luther Topper Jr. and wife Oge of Roy, Utah; along with many nieces and nephews.
Joyce worked at several retail stores in the Hanover area and was later self-employed cleaning homes and offices, retiring in 2004. In her day, she was an active member of Grace United Church of Christ in Hanover, helping with fundraisers, the nursery, the newsletter and visiting congregation members who are no longer able to attend church. Joyce was also an avid baker and was well known for her pies, cakes and especially Christmas cookies.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with her pastor, Rev. Bonnie Whittier, officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation, 900 S. Arlington Ave. #134a, Harrisburg, PA 17109; and/or Grace United Church of Christ, 100 Fourth St., Hanover, PA 17331.
