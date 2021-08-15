Sandra Ann Sherman, 80, entered God’s eternal care Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born Oct. 24, 1940, in Gettysburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Robert E. Sr. and Miriam A. (Chrismer) Clabaugh. She was the loving wife of the late Max Sherman, with whom she shared 30 years until his death.
Sandra was a 1958 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. She worked as an administrative assistant in the clerical field, serving the Sheraton Hotel for 25 years and later working at Mount Saint Mary’s University and the Adams County Courthouse.
Sandra was a member of St. Francis Xavier Historic Catholic Church.Sandra enjoyed attending the local social clubs and playing bingo in her earlier years. She loved following and talking NFL football with her sons. Most of all, she adored spending time with her loving family, especially her grandchildren.
Sandra is survived by her children, Todd B. Sherman and wife Michelle of Hanover, Pa., Matthew C. Sherman of Gettysburg, Pa. and Derek L. Sherman of Gettysburg, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Miles, Olivia, Lane, Ty, Tyson, McKenzie and Payton; and her siblings, Judy, Dottie, Kathy, Kim, Mike, Bob, Dick, Donny, Bill, Tim, Tom, Jeff, Doug and Ken. She was preceded in death by one sister, Vickie Vargas.
Following cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 12 East Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, with Father Benny Jose as celebrant. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sandra’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Donations may be made online at https://www.stjude.org/donate, or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 66 East Hanover St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
