Marie E. Trimmer, 65, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Born August 12, 1957, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Geraldine (Kimple) Deardorff.
Marie was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Orrtanna. She graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1975, and worked for over 30 years at Letterkenny Army Depot where she retired in 2011 as a management analyst.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Melissa A. Trimmer of York, Pa., and Katie L. O’Day and her husband Jason of Fayetteville, Pa.; a grandson, AJ O’Day; five siblings, Richard Deardorff of Orrtanna, Mary Wyatt of Capon Bridge, W.Va., Jeanne Weber of Mechanicsburg, Pa., James Deardorff of Gettysburg, and Carol Eichelberger of Harrisburg, Pa.; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Joanne Esham.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment will immediately follow the Mass in the parish cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Friday, March 31, from 9 to 10:15 a.m., followed by a funeral procession to St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, for a Mass at 11 a.m.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
