Vernon Homer Kepner, of Gettysburg, peacefully passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born May 24, 1933, the son of Mervin and Elizabeth (Keeney) Kepner.
Vernon attended the Belmont School and graduated in the Gettysburg High School Class of 1951. He spent the majority of his career working on his family’s farm and for the Rite-Aid Corporation where he received numerous longevity and safety awards. He was beloved by his coworkers for his friendly attitude, hard work, and reliability.
He was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren where he volunteered caring for the grounds and at the local church cemetery.
Throughout his retirement he was fortunate to enjoy his favorite pastimes of hunting, gardening, watching college and professional football, playing cards with his grandsons, keeping up with agricultural/farming technology and trends, listening to classic country and gospel music, reading his favorite magazines, and visiting with friends and family. “Smiley” will be remembered for his good nature, jovial disposition, and humorous anecdotes. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the be-all and end-all of his existence. He treasured his time with them. He delighted in their personal and professional successes and was tremendously proud of them.
He is survived by Mary Louise (Bupp), his wife of sixty-six years; his sister Ruth Hackman of Oreland; daughters: Linda Kepner, Jean Kepner, Cyndi Smith and husband Brad, Sue Orndorff and husband Brad, Mary Beth Mickley and husband Charles; granddaughter Brienna Smith; grandsons Cameron Mickley, Nathan Mickley, Jordan Orndorff, Brandon Orndorff and wife Abby, Dustin Smith and wife Jaime, great-grandson Brady Orndorff and great-granddaughter Stella Smith; nieces Joann Miller (Vernon), Theresa Myers; nephews David Hackman, Stephen Myers, Donald Myers(Roxey), Michael Myers (Joann), and John Myers (Hattie). He was predeceased by his sister Anna Kepner.
Due to the current national health crisis, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heifer International which provides livestock and agricultural training to improve the lives of those who struggle daily for reliable sources of food. Donations can be made at Heifer.org; 888-848-6437; or Heifer International, P.O. Box 6021, Albert Lea, MN 56007-6621.
