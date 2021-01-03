Waybright Revere “Bud” Thomas, age 96, passed away on Jan. 1, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York and was the youngest of three children born to the late Guy and Eva Rice Thomas. He spent most of his life in Biglerville.
Bud graduated from Biglerville High School in 1942 and attended Gettysburg College where he was a member of the ATO fraternity. Before receiving his degree, he was called to serve in the U.S. Army who had him complete his undergraduate degree at Yale University, and a Dental degree at the University of Pennsylvania. While a student at Penn, he was president of Psi Omega fraternity. After graduating from Penn in 1947 he practiced dentistry in the Army and later in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of Captain. After being discharged he returned to Biglerville and practiced dentistry for 40 years, retiring in 1986.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Sternat, to whom he was married for 54 years. He is survived by his two children, David Thomas of Fairfield, and Gayle Green and husband Charlie of Sugar Land, Texas. He is also survived by two granddaughters, Lauren Doughty and Joanna Green and three great grandsons: Blake, Joshua, and Luke Doughty.
Bud was a long-time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Biglerville where he served on the church council. He was on the Gettysburg Hospital Board and spent many years as a volunteer for the Adams County Office of the Aging. He also greatly enjoyed his time as a volunteer for the National Park Service.
He liked to travel and had a passion for playing bridge. Investment tracking, listening to Big Band music, reading, and watching college sports were favorite pastimes.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Biglerville Cemetery, where social distancing and mask protocol will be encouraged. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Tim Seitz-Brown and the former Bishop of the Lower Susquehanna Synod, the Rev. Carol Hendrix. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. The family asks that any donations be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 25 Franklin Street, Biglerville, PA 17307 or to Mennohaven/Benevolent Fund, 700 Ridgeview Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
