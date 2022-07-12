Pastor Emeritus William Ronald Fearer, 88, passed away at Chamber’s Pointe Skilled Nursing Center in Chambersburg, Pa. on Friday, July 8, in the arms of his daughter Ronda and surrounded by family and friends.
With the help of family, friends and staff at Menno Haven, he persevered through a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. He always had a smile on his face, a song in his heart, an “I love you” to share, and a strawberry milkshake from Chick-fil-A in his hand.
He was born on November 26, 1933. He was the only and beloved son of the late R. Harold and Irma Elizabeth (Zembower) Fearer of Cumberland, Md. After graduating from Allegany High School in 1951, he began attending Frostburg State Teacher’s College. While there, he received an associate of arts degree and met the love of his life, Clover Jean, who was earning her teaching degree. Ron then transferred to Gettysburg College, earning a bachelor of arts in 1955.
He continued his calling to become a pastor, attending Gettysburg Lutheran Theological Seminary. He earned a bachelor of divinity in 1958; and a master of sacred theology in 1969. On June 16, 1956, Ron married Clover Jean Clopper. Ron often commented that this was the best thing he ever did. They were married for 58 years until her passing on July 20, 2014.
Ron’s first parish was at Christ Lutheran in Hagerstown, where he served until 1963. He spent the rest of his pastoral career at Elias Evangelical Lutheran in Emmitsburg, Md. Ron fell in love with his church and the town, and shrimp salad sandwiches from the Ott House. During this time he also proudly earned a Black Belt in karate in New York City.
Ron made the difficult decision to retire in 1997. He and Clover Jean spent the next 17 years living happily in Waynesboro, Pa., doting on their loving children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and infinite friends.
Ron is survived by one son, Daniel and wife Jennifer; and one daughter, Ronda and husband Greg Hoover. Ron was blessed to have many grandchildren in his life and heart, Samantha Meckes and husband Nate, Jonathan Fearer, Stephen Sprague and wife Kelsy, Seth William Sprague and Kaili, Samuel Sprague and Karlee, Christian Hoover and wife Jessica, Caitlyn Kendall, Chole Hoover, and Casey Hoover and Madison. Ron was affectionately known as “Grandy” by his six beautiful great-grandchildren, Breea, Brody, Paisley, Hadley, Everleigh Joh and Kanyon. Ron was also faithfully visited by so many sweet friends, including Daeja Doll Smith.
One of Ron’s greatest pleasures in life was spending time at his “playground,” Deep Creek Lake, where he enjoyed water and snow skiing, jet-skiing, and boating. Ron shared his love of sailing and his favorite boat, a Flying Scot Sailboat (#3818), with the numerous family and friends who often visited and stayed with him at the lake. Ron found great pleasure in his children’s and grandchildren’s ongoing love for Deep Creek.
Ron will be loved and missed by many people. However, his family is at peace knowing he is with the Lord and reunited with those who have gone before him, especially Clover Jean.
There will be a viewing on Friday, July 15, at Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, Pa., from 6 to 8 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a Celebration of Life at Waynesboro Evangelical Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nursing staff and aides at Menno Haven who showed love and compassion to a man that spent his whole life doing this for others!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Menno Haven Chamber’s Pointe Skilled Nursing center in memory of Ron. These funds will be used to provide quality activities for residents. In addition, donations may be made in memory of Ron to WRGG at 113 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
