Taylor Jane Naugle, 24, of Orrtanna, died suddenly, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at her home.
Born June 4, 1997, in Chambersburg, Pa., she was the daughter of Matthew L. and Jennifer M. (Brent) Naugle of Orrtanna.
Taylor was a 2015 graduate of Fairfield High School. Taylor always had a sense of adventure, she loved to travel and explore. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Taylor had a passion for animals and she enjoyed working with them. She often volunteered at local shelters to lend a helping hand.
Her sister Sammy would like to leave a quote, “You left me beautiful memories your love is still my guide, and though we cannot see you, you’re always at my side.”
In addition to her parents, Taylor is survived by her paternal grandfather, Gregory Naugle and his wife Deb; her paternal grandmother, Deborah K. Naugle and her husband Bill Bumbaugh; her maternal grandmother, Sandy Mossop and her husband John; her sister, Samantha Naugle; and her two nieces, Lily Diaz and Milena Alvarez.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Cashtown Fire Hall, 1069 Old Route 30, Cashtown.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
