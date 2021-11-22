Myrle C. May, age 88, of York Springs, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at his home. He was born Thursday, May 4, 1933, in Dillsburg, the son of the late Ferman L. and Mary Ellen (Lerew) May.
Myrle was a dairy farmer in Biglerville and had also farmed at T-Wing Chicken farm in Gettysburg. He was also formerly employed by several service stations. He enjoyed raising goats and liked to sit outside and wave at the truck drivers, who passed his home. He also enjoyed building things.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty May (Flory) May. He is also survived by three daughters, Ruth L. Miles of Gettysburg, Carolyn A. May of York Springs, and Joann B. Bair of East Berlin; three sons, Charles F. May of Hanover, Myrle E. May of Gardners, and Richard L. May of York Springs; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Shirley Raber of Hanover, and Linda Runyon of Newburg; and two brothers, Paul May of Dillsburg, and Gary May of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by a son, Chester W. May; a sister, Arlene Seigman; and a brother, Blain May.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A viewing will be held Friday, November 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Myrle’s memory to Asera Care Hospice, 984 Loucks Road, Suite 1, York, PA 17404; or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
