Sheryl Lynn Lewis Powell, 55, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Barberton Hospital, after a five-month battle with cancer.
An Ohio native who spent more than a decade traveling the world in the service of her country, Sheri returned to raise a family with her husband Scott, act on her dream to own a small business, and enjoy the outdoor pursuits that gave her great pleasure.
Always cheerful and welcoming, she reveled in her roles as a grandmother and a lover of animals great and small. Her friendship, kindness and love will be missed by family and friends around the country and the world.
Sheri was born on Dec. 9, 1964, the oldest child of Lance and Dawn (Wilson) Lewis of Hartville, Ohio. An outdoorswoman from an early age, Sheri worked with her father, Lance, in his large garden, and learned to hunt with him, participating in deer and rabbit seasons each year.
After graduating from Marlington High School in 1983, Sheri enlisted in the United States Air Force in March 1984, specializing as a munitions maintenance technician, a job held by very few women in the Air Force at that time.
Stationed at Loring Air Force Base near Limestone and Caribou, Maine, Sheri met fellow airman Malcolm Scott Powell, of Gettysburg. Their first date was a black bear hunt, of course, and they fell in love. They were married at Loring on March 6, 1985. Their daughter, Heather, was born at the base hospital in 1988, just before they left for a tour of duty in Europe.
Sheri and Scott were stationed at Spangdahlem AB and Bitburg AB, respectively, during their tour in Germany, which included service in the Persian Gulf War, August 1990 through February 1991. Before leaving Germany in 1991, they welcomed their son Jack to the family.
Returning to the US, Sheri and Scott served at Nellis AFB in Las Vegas, Nev., and Little Rock AFB in Little Rock, Ark., where Sheri ended her 12-year military career with the rank of staff sergeant before returning to Ohio and settling in Doylestown.
Sheri opened Needles & Pins Too quilt shop in Copley, Ohio, in 2006, where she made many friends among area quilters. After closing her business, she managed the Trap Range at North Lawrence Fish & Game Club, Lawrence, Ohio, for nearly a decade.
She dearly loved greeting and visiting with all the trap shooters that frequented the club, knowing most by their first name.
Sheri was a member of the Amateur Trapshooting Association (ATA) and enjoyed traveling with her family to competitive shoots and visiting with friends around the country. As secretary of the Northern Ohio Chapter of Safari Club International (SCI), she managed ticket sales, seating, and checkout for the group’s annual banquet.
As a hunter and avid amateur photographer, she joined Scott on hunting trips to Europe and Africa where she collected African artwork, especially carved and painted ostrich eggs. She greatly enjoyed their trips to visit friends in South Africa.
Never without at least one dog to love, and usually several more, along with a couple of cats, Sheri raised chickens and joined her father, and later Scott, in beekeeping. Her circle of love grew to include a son-in-law, Brent Migoni, and two delightful grandsons, Roland and Wade, who were the center of her universe.
In addition to her parents of Hartville and husband, children, and grandsons, all of Doylestown, Sheri is mourned and celebrated by her sister and brother-in-law Lisa and David Crisco of Carrollton, Ohio, and her brother and sister-in-law Jeff and Becky Lewis of Brimfield, Ohio, along with several nieces and nephews and extended family. She is also remembered with love by her father-in-law, Malcolm Powell of Gettysburg, and sister-in-law Cindy Powell of Frederick, Md., and sister- and-brother-in-law Judy and Butch Linsey of York, Pa.
As a family, we believe she finds peace in heaven with her grandparents, mother-in-law Annette Powell, grandson Baby Henry and her longtime companion dog, Rio, as she waits for us.
Sheri loved Christmas and it filled her heart to help fulfill the Christmas wishes of local children less fortunate than her own. Friends wishing to commemorate her life are encouraged to consider memorial gifts to the Doylestown Share-A-Christmas Program. Donations can be made directly to DSAC and dropped off or mailed to US Bank, 53 N. Portage St., Doylestown, Ohio 44230.
A celebration of Sheri’s life will be held in 2021.
Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com; Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211.
