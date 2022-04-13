Richard A. Welty, of McSherrystown, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2022, at the age of 85. He was the beloved husband of the late Darlene H. (Horwedel) Welty; the loving father of John Welty and his wife Paula, Richard A. Welty Jr. and his wife Angie, LuAnne Higgins and her husband Junior, and the late Beth Gosnell. Richard is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth (Wolf) Welty, as well as his five brothers and three sisters.
“Dick,” as he was affectionately known, was a devoted family man and outdoorsman. He showed up early to every event in fear of being late and was the first to leave as to not wear out his welcome. He always had something to say and did so with passion. Dick retired in 2007 at the age of 70 after many years of service to Asplundh Tree Company and Adams Electric. He looked forward to his yearly hunting trips, especially opening day of deer season at Snow Shoe, caribou and moose hunting in Newfoundland, and white tail deer hunting in North Carolina.
In his younger years, Dick was an avid pigeon racer in the 1960s and a late model race car enthusiast in the 1970s. Dick was a member of the Annunciation B.V.M. Church in McSherrystown, McSherrystown Fish & Game, McSherrystown Home Association, and Brushtown Athletic Association. He enjoyed serving at church and helping out where needed within his organizations.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Richard’s life on Monday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to his Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, April 19, beginning at 10 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown. Rev. Richard Lyons officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Richard’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org would be appreciated.
