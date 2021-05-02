Dwight Winston Leatherman, 78, of Morgantown, W.Va. and formerly of Gettysburg, Pa., passed away Thursday morning, April 29, 2021 at his home following a lengthy illness.
Born October 8, 1942 in Gettysburg, Pa., Dwight was a son of the late Virgil and Ethel O’Brien Leatherman.
Survivors include his wife Regina Hannigan Leatherman; three children, Denise (Douglas) McCleaf of Wellsville, Pa., Stephanie (William) Althoff of Cashtown, Pa., and Brad (Amy) Leatherman of East Berlin, Pa.; seven grandchildren, Dr. Derek McCleaf, Wesley McCleaf, Ryan Althoff, Brandon Althoff, Ava Leatherman, Ella Leatherman, and Cade Leatherman; a brother, Douglas (Sally Lee) Leatherman of St. Mary’s, Ga.; and his first wife, Charlene Leatherman of Gettysburg, Pa.
In addition to his parents, Dwight was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Miller.
Dwight enjoyed traveling, having been to the Middle East, Europe, Central America, visiting 49 states and cruising.
He was a testament to his faith by his hard work ethic and providing for his family as an over-the-road truck driver and motor coach driver. His family will remember boating and water skiing on Raystown Lake and Deep Creek Lake, and camping at Chincoteague.
Earlier in his life, he had the calling to preach in various churches. His favorite gospel verse was “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.” (John 3:16-17).
At his request, Dwight has been cremated and his family will hold private services at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Dwight’s name to WV Caring Hospice, P.O. Box 760 Arthurdale, WV 26520, or to Chestnut Ridge Church, 2223 Cheat Rd., Morgantown, WV 26508.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover/Morgantown, is providing care and guidance to the family.
Personal condolences and other symbolic gestures for the family may be offered at www.smithfcc.com.
