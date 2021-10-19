Charlotte W. Swope, 95, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born on April 23, 1926, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Leroy H. Winebrenner and Gertrude Plowman Winebrenner. She was the wife of Julius H. Swope, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 75 years.
Charlotte graduated from Gettysburg High School and attended Ursinus College.
With her husband she operated a local automotive service business in Gettysburg for 33 years until retirement in 1982. During retirement she opened The Tannery Bed & Breakfast, her childhood family home, with her husband and received acclaim for its charm and her hospitality from many national newspapers, including The Washington Post.
Active in her community throughout her life, Charlotte was a member of the Gettysburg Country Club, The Gettysburg Riding Club, the Adams County Manpower Advisory Board, the Epsilon Delta chapter of the Beta Sigma Pi sorority for which she served as president and received exemplar degree status, the ladies’ auxiliary of the Gettysburg Fire Department, the ladies’ auxiliary of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Gettysburg Area Chamber of Commerce, the Gettysburg Area High School Alumni Association, the Soroptimist Club, served as the local chairman of the Activities Committee for the Pennsylvania State Elks Association, treasurer of the Adams County Taxpayer Association, assisted on the American Cancer Society’s Prevention Study, and on the executive board of the Inns of the Gettysburg Area. In addition, she showed horses competitively, regularly winning ribbons in various classes in local and regional competitions.
Swope is survived by three daughters, Deborah Swope Raffensperger and her husband Charles of Gettysburg, Cheri Swope Kershner of Warrenton, Va., and Lucinda Critchlow and her husband James of Orrtanna; three grandchildren, Ryan Raffensperger and his wife Kristi of Gettysburg, Marc Raffensperger and his wife Cynda of Fair Haven, N.J., and Jacob Critchlow of York, Pa.; and three great-grandchildren, Caton, Brody and Aidan Raffensperger. Charlotte was predeceased by a sister, Jane Winebrenner Kenny.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 24, 2021. The family will receive friends at 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, and will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 and SpiriTrust Lutheran–The Village at Gettysburg, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
