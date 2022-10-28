Raymond Wissman

Raymond “Ray” Wissman, 55, of Fairfield, and formerly of Carroll County, Md., died Wednesday morning, October 26, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born May 8, 1967, in Carroll County, Md., he was the son of Joan Wissman and the late Roger Wissman. He was the husband of K. Rayne (Halloran) Wissman of Fairfield, to whom he was married for 18 years.
Ray had attended Frostburg State University. He was an accomplished and award-winning artist and graphic designer, employed by Strickler Signs in New Oxford for decades.
Ray was and always will be loved by many. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his brother, Russell Wissman and his wife Norma; his fur babies, Dresden and Lenny; as well as many friends and co-worker family.
A celebration of Ray’s life will be held sometime in the future. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Ray leaves us with so many wonderful memories, accompanied by his funny and quick sense of humor and genuine love and respect for others.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.