Thomas Cromwell Senseney II, 62, of Gettysburg, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from a sudden illness at his home.
Born on Aug. 30, 1958, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of Juanita Jane (Starner) Senseney of Westminster, and the late Thomas Cromwell Senseney Sr. He was the loving and devoted husband of 41 years to Barbara Buchman Senseney.
Tom was a self-employed landscaping and excavating contractor for many years. He loved working alongside his sons T.C. and Jay. He sold Christmas trees for over 50 years, and was an avid collector of Civil War, railroad, Disney, coins, and NASCAR memorabilia. He enjoyed his pet dogs, especially “Shiloh” and “Ketchup.” He was happiest spending time with his grandson, Bennett.
Surviving in addition to is mother, Juanita, and wife, Barbara, are sons, Thomas C. “T.C.” Senseney III and wife Nichole of Hagerstown, Md., and Jason A. Senseney and wife Ashlyn of Winter Haven, Fla.; grandson, Bennett Thomas Senseney; brothers, Jeffrey Scott Senseney and wife Jill, and Todd Christopher Senseney and wife Darlene, both of Westminster; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Pipe Creek Cemetery in Union Bridge with funeral celebrant John C. Morrill officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at the Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, Md.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.