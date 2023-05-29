Marcia Ann Felix Hawk, 72 of Lancaster, formerly of Gettysburg peacefully passed onto her heavenly home on May 25, 2023 at Mennonite Home.
Born in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Maurice James Felix Jr. and the late V. Lorraine Felix (Rider). Marcia was the wife of her loving and devoted husband Charles W. Hawk Jr. to whom she was married for 46 years.
Marcia started as an LPN at Gettysburg Hospital before getting her RN and BSN from Regents College. She retired as Nurse Manager of Cardiology after working for Gettysburg Hospital for 38 years. She was also a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
She was a devoted wife, mother, nanny, sister, and friend. Marcia enjoyed horseback riding, playing cards, and spending time at the beach with her family. There was nothing more important to her than being with her family.
Surviving are her sons Adam Hawk, husband of Shannon of Lancaster, Pa. and Adrian Hawk, husband of Rachel of Woodbine, Md.; four grandchildren Reagan, Jameson, Conor, and Ronan; and a sister Dorothy Felix, wife of Brian Forbes of Hanover, Pa.; along with nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Droze (Felix).
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monhanafuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.