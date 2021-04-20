Nancy Danner, 91, of Emmitsburg, Md., died on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at her home. Born March 21, 1930, in Emmitsburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Anastasia (Sinnott) Gerken. She was the wife of the late George Danner, her husband of 51 years. He passed in 2001.
Nancy was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Class of ’47. She was a deli/bakery clerk for several years at the former Super Thrift Grocery Store in Emmitsburg. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and American Legion Post 121 Ladies Auxiliary. Nancy was an avid fan of Mount St. Mary’s basketball. She enjoyed college basketball, in general, and loved March Madness. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son, Mike Danner of Emmitsburg; granddaughters, Alison Gillen and husband Colin of Camp Hill, Pa., and Lindsay Tokar and husband Ryan of Thurmont, Md.; and great-grandchildren, Seth, Kallie, Joshua and Ethan. She was predeceased by daughter, Sharon Topper; son-in-law, Thomas Topper; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Danner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 23, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 47 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, Md., with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M., as celebrant. Burial will follow at New St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St. in Emmitsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emmitsburg Osteopathic Primary Care Center, P.O. Box 1219, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
