Rev. William C. Knotts, 70, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021, at the York Hospital.
Born May 18, 1950, in Parkersburg, W.Va., he was the son of the late Lloyd C. and Eleanor L. (Smith) Knotts. He was the husband of Nancy (Bradybaugh) Knotts, of Gettysburg to whom he was married for 25 years.
Rev. Knotts received a master of divinity from the Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary. He was a retired minister serving Grace Lutheran Church in Two Taverns, as well as St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Littlestown. He was very involved in the Kane Players where he held major roles in the production of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Lillies of the Field.”
In addition to his wife, William is survived by his son, William L. Knotts of Gettysburg; his stepdaughter, Vanessa Jones of Gettysburg; and his step-granddaughter, Deidre Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 330 White Hall Road, Littlestown. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
