Rosabell Bollinger Hankey, 98, of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at her home.
Born Sept. 12, 1922, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Dora Bollinger. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Hankey who died April 8, 2013.
Mrs. Hankey worked for a number of years at the Gettysburg Shoe Factory. She enjoyed gardening and walking her dogs.
Rosabell is survived by her son, Harold E. Patterson and his wife Wendy of Gettysburg; her daughter, Nancy Panzica of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Michael Patterson and his wife Lisa, Donald Patterson, Rose Little, Tina Perry, and Charles Rollins; five great-grandchildren, Erica Valentin, Bakergrace Rollins, Emerson Rollins, Jennifer Readnour, and Brock Little; four great-great-grandchildren, Kodie Valentin, Justin Valentin, Jacob Valentin, and Jarrett Valentin; and her brother, Chuck Rollins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
