Isabelle F. Lehman, 91, of New Oxford, passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, with her loving family by her side. She was born on February 1, 1932, in Manchester, Md., daughter of Noah M. and Lettie E. (Stremmel) Keeny. Isabelle was the loving wife of the late Charles A.L. Lehman, who passed in 1996 and with whom she shared 45 years of marriage.
Isabelle is survived by her children, Karl A. Lehman and wife Shari of Glenville, Pa., Krista F. Jacoby and husband Peter of Glen Rock, Pa., and Karen J. MacDonald and husband Christopher of Gettysburg; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin C. Lehman.
Isabelle’s life was dedicated to working hard, serving and loving others. Her faith in God was at the heart of everything she did. She was a member of Black Rock Church of the Brethren from an early age and served as a deacon for more than 50 years. She was part of the group who served in the kitchen for funerals, preparing communion and Lovefeast.
Isabelle graduated from Codorus Township High School in Glenville, but even before she graduated from school, she worked summers at a local canning factory. She later worked at the Glen Rock Sewing factory as a sleeve feller and at Friendship Elementary School as a teacher’s aide. She started her beloved career with Glen Rock State Bank in 1970, retiring from her work as a teller in 1991. Isabelle enjoyed all of the work she did but found special joy in serving her clients at the teller window.
Family was precious to Isabelle. She loved her children and, along with her husband, brought them up to have faith, to love music, use their minds and be generous and kind. When the grandchildren and eventually great-grandchildren came along Isabelle took every opportunity to cuddle those babies, take interest in them as they grew, and share joy with them. She holds a special place in each of their hearts.
Isabelle was a gifted quilter and completed dozens of quilts in her lifetime. She made quilts for each of her children and baby quilts for her grandchildren. She especially loved making quilts to donate to the Cross Keys/Brethren Home’s annual quilt auction to support the Good Samaritan Fund. Her stitches were small and beautiful, and many have been warmed by her quilts.
After moving to the Brethren Home in the year 2000, Isabelle began her second major career as a volunteer in the community and nursing home there. It is estimated that she volunteered more than 10,000 hours between the years 2000 and 2020. In addition to volunteering she could often be found visiting a friend or relative with one of her home-baked treats or some fresh fruit. She was loved for her kindness to the residents and the joyful smile she shared wherever she went.
Isabelle had a long and beautiful life. Her love for flowers, music, baking and people were the simple pleasures that gave her joy. She leaves a legacy of love and faith for those who knew her and will be dearly missed by all.
A visitation and time to share memories with the family will be 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Black Rock Church of the Brethren, 3864 Glenville Road, Glenville, PA 17329. The funeral service to celebrate and remember Isabelle will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, following the visitation at the church, with Pastor Brandon Grady officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Bowser’s Church of the Brethren Cemetery, New Freedom, Pa.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted to assist the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
