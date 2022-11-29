Russell Lloyd Hartman Jr., 82, of Fairfield, died November 26, 2022, at the Genesis Healthcare Facility in Gettysburg.
He was born June 27, 1940, in Gettysburg, to the late Russell Lloyd Hartman Sr. and Mary (Showers) Hartman. Russell is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Jean (Hardman) Hartman.
In addition to his wife, Russell is survived by his two sons, Russell E. Hartman, and Curtis Hartman (Tammy). Russell is also survived by his four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his sister, Carolyn Kane.
Russell proudly served his country in the Air National Guard from 1962 to 1968 as a flight medic. He briefly worked for PennDOT before he started his 36-year-long career at the Mack Truck Plant in Hagerstown, Md., as a machine operator.
Russell was a lifetime member of the NRA and loved antique tractors, especially John Deere. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be no services per Russell’s request.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
