James H. “Jim” Seamans, 82, passed Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the husband of Donna C. (Carpenter) Seamans, his wife of 48 years.
Jim was born October 28, 1940, in Westfield, the son of the late Howard Seamans and the late Arletta (Hancock) Lamphier.
Jim was a member of Kiwanis Club and Lions Club, and was employed by Myers Electrical Repair for more than 40 years.
In addition to his wife Donna, Jim is survived by three sons, Douglas J. Seamans and his wife Teresa of New Oxford, Jeffrey S. Seamans and his wife Pat of Owego, N.Y., and Craig D. Seamans and his wife Amy of Bloomsburg; a daughter, Gerri A. Seamans and her companion Eric of Gettysburg; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Seamans of Bay City, Mich., and Jerry Seamans of Lexington Park, Md.; and two sisters, Eva Fay of Potter Brook, and Lois Myers of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a sister, Betty Fay.
Following cremation, a service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Saturday April 8, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
