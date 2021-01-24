Peter D. Thompson, 63, 1960 Hanover Road, Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at Hershey Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born February 24, 1957 in Passaic, N.J., the son of the late James and Evelyn Scott Thompson.
Peter graduated from Central High School and Altoona Vo-Tech in Martinsburg, Pa. in 1976. He then served 10 years in the U. S. Marine Corp. Following his time in the service, he graduated from Pittsburgh School of Aeronautics. He began his career as an airplane mechanics with Atlantic Aviation and then Westinghouse. But for over 30 years he was employed at Northrop Grumman, where he was working until his illness. Peter was a member of the Marine Corp League. He was an avid skier, loved roller coasters, and running in marathons. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle both on and off road. He liked to hunt, travel, garden and loved animals.
Peter is survived by his wife, Kathy McLaughlin Thompson; a son, Christopher Paul Thompson of Gettysburg; a sister, Jeanne Yingling and her husband Barry of Claysburg; and a brother, Paul Thompson and his wife Allison of King, N.C.
Due to COVID restrictions a celebration of Peter’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the PA Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
