On Sunday, March 21, 2021, Roger D. Ayers of Orrtanna, passed away peacefully in Fayetteville, Pa. He is preceded in death by parents Dr. Theodore T. Ayers and Ethel Charlotte Dansie Ayers, age one hundred, and sister, Carolyn Ayers Thrift. He is survived by family members, Cindy E. Butler, of Covington, Va.; Lloyd W. Thrift III, of Bowie, Md.; and David R. Thrift, of Centerville, Va.
Roger was born in 1938, in New Haven Connecticut, and lived in Connecticut and New Orleans, La., through the course of his early life. Roger was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. As part of his duty, he served on an aircraft carrier which was in waters near Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
Following his service, and during his working career, he was a longtime resident of the Greenbelt, Md., area. He pursued an undergraduate degree in education from American University, and later earned his master’s degree in psychology from George Washington University. Roger was recognized in Who’s Who, a reference work on contemporary prominent persons in education. He began his career teaching special education in Greenbelt, and later taught math, eventually becoming a middle school guidance counselor, a position he held until retirement.
Roger’s retirement brought him to the Orrtanna area, where he built the home he had envisioned for enjoying the remainder of his years. There, he planted many varieties of fruit and ornamental trees and berry plants. Roger was also a gardener, and was particularly proud of his multi-variety asparagus beds.
He was an avid book reader, and loved to camp, travel, play his guitar, fish, and fly radio-controlled airplanes. He was also a passionate aviation historian, collecting autographs of famous World War II aces to present day aviators. He was a collector of aviation art prints, and he also commissioned an artist to create a print commemorating and honoring the Tuskegee Airmen.
Roger touched innumerable lives, and he will be deeply missed by the many he has known and loved. Surely, another angel gets his wings.
There will be a memorial service at Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, on Tuesday, April 6, at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m., at Green Hills Cemetery in Waynesboro, Pa.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325, would be greatly appreciated.
