John Peter Kresky died Jan. 15, 2021, after a brief illness. John was born on Aug. 3, 1928, to parents Peter and Sophia Kresky in Jermyn, Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of seven children.
John’s parents emigrated from Poland and he kept up many Polish traditions (driving to Baltimore every Christmas and Easter to get authentic Polish food).
John remembered many lean times during his high school days as World War II had started. He recalled having to listen to the news and interpret for his parents as they had three sons and a son-in-law in the military.
John graduated high school in 1949 and remembered having a hard time finding employment as the war was over and jobs were scarce due to returning GIs. He tried to enlist in the US Army but failed the physical.
He started his working career in a factory and a silk mill. When the hours were cut due to the Korean War, John decided to join the Air Force in 1950, and was able to pass the physical. He served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954. During this time, he volunteered to go to Korea and Libya but instead was stationed in England. He enjoyed his time in England, except for the weather. While stationed there, he was able to travel around Europe and enjoyed meeting new people and experiencing their way of life.
After leaving the Air Force and with the introduction of the GI bill, John took advantage of enrolling in college. He earned a BS degree in accounting from the University of Scranton in 1957. Never to do things by half measure, John earned his degree in three years due to being eight years older and likely more motivated than his classmates.
While John was at the University of Scranton, he met his future bride, Jane Gibson, on a blind date. Proving that opposites attract, they were married on Aug. 23, 1958. They moved to Maryland where John pursued his career and Jane taught elementary school. While living in Brandywine, Md., their daughter Ellen was born in 1962 and Jane left her teaching job. Soon after, John Jr. (1963), David (1966) and Suzanne (1967) followed to complete their family. With their expanding family, they moved to Derwood, Md., where they lived for many years. While living in Maryland, the family enjoyed many camping trips to Pennsylvania.
John joined the General Accounting Office in 1957 until he transferred to the Atomic Energy Commission in 1963. His work at AEC was very rewarding and he was promoted to Chief of Data Processing Evaluation and Control Branch. AEC eventually became Department of Energy (DOE). He retired from DOE in 1979.
After John retired, the family moved to Gettysburg, in 1981. Although he was retired, he kept busy by working around his yard and enjoying sitting by the pond. John helped his sons establish a landscaping business during this time. The business went through many changes and eventually became a house building venture. However, his favorite job was during his pre-high school years working on a dairy farm, enjoying the hard work and sights and smells of the farm.
During his retirement, John and Jane took advantage of travelling to visit their children in various locations around the US. They were also able to re-visit the places John toured during his time in the service, both at home and abroad.
John was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Rotary. John was a devout Christian and was known as a hard working, honest and wise person.
John was preceded in death by his parents and all but one of his siblings (Joe). He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jane; their children, Ellen (George), John (Kara), Dave (Kelly), and Suzanne (Brad); grandchildren, Julia, Jack, Ryan, Grace, Austin (Sam), Kyle, and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Ameila and Annabeth Jane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time. The family is planning on a summer memorial so that friends and family can gather.
