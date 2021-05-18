Brian G. Kuhn, age 38, of Orrtanna, passed away Sunday, May 16 at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Camp Hill. He was born July 13, 1982 in Carlisle, the son of Freeman and the late Sharon (Faust) Kuhn.
Brian attended Biglerville High School. He thoroughly enjoyed rap and rock music and a variety of cooking.
He is survived by his adoptive father, Freeman Kuhn of Gettysburg; step-mother, Lisa Kuhn; one sister, Jeneane Kuhn of Maryland; one brother, Bill (Shelly) Kuhn of Biglerville; one aunt and uncle, Lisa and Bill Sweitzer, II; one nephew, Tyler Kuhn of Biglerville; one step-brother, Zach Karczmarek of Gettysburg; and a friend, Nathan Annas of Hanover. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his biological father, Bruce Smith, Jr.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Shippensburg. Services are at the discretion of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brian’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
