Paul Robert “Bob” Herr, 90, passed away on June 12, 2023, in Gettysburg, surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster, Pa., on February 16, 1933, Bob was the son of the late Kathryn S. Fry and Paul H. Herr, and the loving husband of 43 years to Linda C. Herr until her death in 2008.
A man of deep faith, Bob worshipped for 50 years at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Lancaster and, most recently, at Christ Lutheran Church in Gettysburg.
Lovingly known to many as P. Robert, P.R., Coach, and Pap, Bob grew up in and loved his hometown community of Millersville, Pa., where he was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. During World War II, at age 10, he delivered mail and packages throughout the borough. In 1951, Bob graduated from Penn Manor High School, where he played baseball and basketball. He then enrolled at Millersville State Teachers College, where he played first base on the baseball team.
After earning his degree, Bob served in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956, deployed to Cold War Germany as a field communications crewman. Honorably discharged with a rank of private first class, Bob cherished his military service and appreciated the history and role of the Armed Forces in America’s past and present.
Returning to Millersville, Bob served the first five years of his teaching career at his alma mater until accepting a position with the School District of Lancaster, in 1961. During his early teaching years, he earned a master’s degree in education at the University of Delaware. While at J.P. McCaskey High School, P.R. taught social studies and driver’s education and later served as the district’s social studies curriculum specialist.
His teaching extended to the ballfield and court, where he served as the varsity baseball coach and assistant basketball coach. His 13 seasons of coaching the Red Tornados baseball team were a success both on and off the field, as his coaching, teaching, and mentoring impacted many people and forged lifelong friendships. Bob’s coaching and athletic accomplishments were recognized by his induction into the Lancaster County Sports Hall of Fame, the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the J.P. McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame, and the Penn Manor Athletic Wall of Honor.
After 31 years, he retired from the Lancaster School District in 1991 and continued his teaching career at Millersville University as a supervisor of student teachers. Coach Herr was also employed as a talent scout for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Bob loved spending time with his wife, Linda, and their grandchildren, following their academic work and watching them play sports and perform on stage. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing in Ocean City, Md., rooting for the Baltimore Orioles and Millersville Marauders, visiting the Outer Banks of North Carolina, attending the Civil War Institute in Gettysburg, being a member of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, delivering Meals on Wheels, helping with the 11-11-11 club and the J.P. McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame committee, serving as the commissioner for the LNP baseball tournament for 20 years, reading and studying history, and working with politics and elections.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by his stepmother, Enid Hertzog. He is survived by two sons, Stephen (Jill) of Gettysburg, and Robert (Peggy) of Chatham, N.J.; five grandchildren, Jared, Jason, Josh, Ellie, and Peyton; cousins, Frank Witmer, Bernice Kissinger, Joan Eberly, Shirley Sweigart and Henrietta Mitch; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17603, on Friday, June 30, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gretchen Ierien and Rev. Dr. Donald Green officiating. A committal service at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery will precede the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bob’s memory be sent to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 3131 Columbia Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603; Millersville University Baseball Team, 1 S. George St., PO Box 1002, Millersville, PA 17551; or Christ Lutheran Church, 44 Chambersburg St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
